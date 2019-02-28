Smartphone Accessories: SoundPEATS IPX5 Bluetooth Neckband Sport Earbuds $27, more

- Feb. 28th 2019 10:26 am ET

0

SoundPEATS Audio via Amazon offers its Bluetooth Neckband Sport Earbuds for $26.79 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code AUA5XDUH at checkout. Normally selling for $36, that’s good for a 25% discount and is the lowest price we’ve seen. SoundPEATS’ Bluetooth Earbuds are headlined by 16 hours of audio playback, an inline mic with music controls and more. The around-neck design makes these earbuds a stellar option to hit the gym, and with IPX5 water-resistance, you won’t have to worry about sweat getting in the way.  Rated 4.5/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Ergonomically made soft flexible neckband and the different sized ear tips and ear hooks, all for your best wearing and using experience. Long lasting batteries inside, 150mAH each side, 300mAH in total. With average use, it can run 16~20 hours for you, which is twice or triple of other fellow Bluetooth headphones. Built with TPU material made chamber to give you powerful bass and smooth medium-high frequency. Would you like to join with me to this wonderful music journey?

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Headphones SoundPEATS

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go