Smartphone Accessories: SoundPEATS IPX5 Bluetooth Neckband Sport Earbuds $27, more

SoundPEATS Audio via Amazon offers its Bluetooth Neckband Sport Earbuds for $26.79 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code AUA5XDUH at checkout. Normally selling for $36, that’s good for a 25% discount and is the lowest price we’ve seen. SoundPEATS’ Bluetooth Earbuds are headlined by 16 hours of audio playback, an inline mic with music controls and more. The around-neck design makes these earbuds a stellar option to hit the gym, and with IPX5 water-resistance, you won’t have to worry about sweat getting in the way. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday: