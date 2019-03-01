Nike refreshes your workout gear & footwear with an extra 20% off sale items from $30

Now until March 6th, Nike is offering an extra 20% off select men’s, women’s, and kids’ sale styles with promo code SAVE20 at checkout. Plus, Nike+ members receive complimentary delivery. (Not a member? It’s free to join.) The men’s Epic React Flyknit 1 Running Shoes are a must-have from this sale. They’re currently $84, which is down from the original rate of $150. These shoes were designed for support and comfort with their breathable mesh material as well as their cushioned insole. They come in an array of color options and are great for everyday wear. A similar women’s option is the Odyssey React Flyknit 2 that’s also on sale for $92 and was originally $120. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Epic React Flyknit 1 $84 (Orig. $150)
- Odyssey React Flyknit 2 $92 (Orig. $120)
- VaporMax Flyknit 2 Sneaker $98 (Orig. $190)
- EXP-X14 Running Shoes $62 (Orig. $120)
- Dri-FIT Academy Soccer Jacket $43 (Orig. $60)
Our top picks for women include:
- Air Max 270 Sneaker $96 (Orig. $150)
- Odyssey React Flyknit 2 $92 (Orig. $120)
- Air Bella TR Training Shoes $58 (Orig. $80)
- Mid Rise Training Pants $30 (Orig. $48)
- Striped Golf Polo Shirt $47 (Orig. $85)
