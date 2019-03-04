Add 4K & HDR to your gaming setup w/ PlayStation 4 Pro at just $354 shipped (Reg. $400)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Consoles for $354 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. Regularly $400, this is a straight $46 discount and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is about $20 below our previous mention. Deals on PS4 Pro have been mostly hard to come by, so if you’re interested now might be a good time to jump in. Provided your TV can support it, PS4 Pro brings 4K gaming HDR tech to your PS setup. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We have some great game deals for your new PS4 Pro in this morning’s roundup but we also still have some deep price drops on PSN starting from $4.50 or so. If you have a PS Plus subscription, you’ll want to go check out this month’s free games too.

PlayStation 4 Pro: