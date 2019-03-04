Add 4K & HDR to your gaming setup w/ PlayStation 4 Pro at just $354 shipped (Reg. $400)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Consoles for $354 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. Regularly $400, this is a straight $46 discount and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is about $20 below our previous mention. Deals on PS4 Pro have been mostly hard to come by, so if you’re interested now might be a good time to jump in. Provided your TV can support it, PS4 Pro brings 4K gaming HDR tech to your PS setup. Head below for more details.
We have some great game deals for your new PS4 Pro in this morning’s roundup but we also still have some deep price drops on PSN starting from $4.50 or so. If you have a PS Plus subscription, you’ll want to go check out this month’s free games too.
PlayStation 4 Pro:
Power up your gaming experience with better graphics, performance and get ready to level up to a whole new league with this 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro Console. The new PS4 Pro console is optimized to make your games look stunningly sharp on a 4K TV gaming output. All you need to do is turn on the boost mode to give your PS4 games accessibility to the enhanced power of the PS4 Pro. For HD TV Enhanced games, the new PS4 lets you reap the benefits of faster frame rates and much more.