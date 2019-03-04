Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts eufy smart home gear, USB-C cables, speakers and more

Anker Direct is back at Amazon with a new sale focused on smart home gear, various accessories, USB-C hubs and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Our top pick is the eufy Smart Plug for $13.99. That’s down from the usual $20+ price tag and the best offer currently available. Expand your Alexa or Google Assistant-powered smart home with a Eufy plug. This model can track energy, set schedules and much more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include: