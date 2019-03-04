Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts eufy smart home gear, USB-C cables, speakers and more

- Mar. 4th 2019 2:03 pm ET

0

Anker Direct is back at Amazon with a new sale focused on smart home gear, various accessories, USB-C hubs and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Our top pick is the eufy Smart Plug for $13.99. That’s down from the usual $20+ price tag and the best offer currently available. Expand your Alexa or Google Assistant-powered smart home with a Eufy plug. This model can track energy, set schedules and much more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include:

eufy’s Smart Plugs are meant to make everyone’s life easier, so giving access permission to other users is as simple as accepting a request from another EufyHome account. Revoke access at anytime. eufy Smart Plugs have Wi-Fi capabilities built-in, so just install, setup via the eufyHome app, and use. This is smart living made simple. Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant compatibility, in addition to the EufyHome app, let you turn on or off plugged in devices from anywhere.

