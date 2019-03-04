Let Eufy’s RoboVac 11S Slim clean for $180 shipped (Reg. $230)

Eufy Home via Amazon offers its RoboVac 11S Slim for $179.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $230 and today’s offer is a match of the second best we’ve tracked all-time. Features include a remake of the classic RoboVac 11 model with a slimmer and lower-profile design. Automatically increases suction power when more is needed for tough clean-up jobs. This RoboVac can run for up to 100 minutes with “constant, powerful suction”. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Eufy RoboVac 11S Slim features: