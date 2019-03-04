Let Eufy’s RoboVac 11S Slim clean for $180 shipped (Reg. $230)

- Mar. 4th 2019 8:15 pm ET

$180
Eufy Home via Amazon offers its RoboVac 11S Slim for $179.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $230 and today’s offer is a match of the second best we’ve tracked all-time. Features include a remake of the classic RoboVac 11 model with a slimmer and lower-profile design. Automatically increases suction power when more is needed for tough clean-up jobs. This RoboVac can run for up to 100 minutes with “constant, powerful suction”. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Eufy RoboVac 11S Slim features:

  • All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to be the slimmest* RoboVac (2.85″) but with quiet operation and increased suction at 1300Pa for up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction.
  • BoostIQ™ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.
  • Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it’s always ready to clean.
