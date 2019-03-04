Teach Your Monster to Read with this highly-rated iOS/Android app, now FREE (Reg. $5)

Teach Your Monster to Read for iOS is now FREE. The highly-rated educational kids’ app is regularly $5, and hasn’t gone free since September of 2018. Completely free of IAPs, this one includes three separate educational games and “covers the first two years of learning to read, from matching letters and sounds to enjoying little books.” Better yet, we are also seeing this deal available to Android users via Google Play. Both versions combine for a 4+ star rating from over 1,000 users. More details below.
iOS Universal: Teach Your Monster to Read: FREE (Reg. $5)
Android: Teach Your Monster to Read: FREE (Reg. $5)
Children create a monster and take it on a magical journey over three extensive games – meeting a host of colourful characters along the way and improving their reading skills as they progress.
The game is rigorous and works with any phonics scheme so it’s perfect for use in school and at home. It’s developed in collaboration with leading academics at the University of Roehampton.