The Doom & Destiny Advanced RPG for iOS is now on sale for just $1 (Reg. $5), more

- Mar. 1st 2019 12:51 pm ET

0

The Doom & Destiny Advanced RPG for iOS is now on sale for $1. The regularly $5 game features 300+ enemies, a 30-hour main quest and over 13 different heroes. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have ever tracked. While you’ll also find the standard/previous version of Doom & Destiny down at $1 right now, the Advanced option above is a “sequel, prequel and reboot” of the original. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 170 gamers all-time. More details below.

There’s a whole lot more discounted iOS games where this one came from though. OTTTD Over The Top Tower Defense is down at $1 (Reg. $5), the 3D action fantasy tower defense game Brave Guardians is now FREE and you’ll find even more in today’s roundup.

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom and Destiny: $1 (Reg. $3)

Doom & Destiny Advanced:

Embody 13 different heroic spirits, equip gear, master skills and character combinations to fight in turn based combat 300+ different enemies and, while you progress into an over 30 hours main quest, feel free to explore 500+ locations looking for more than 100 hidden secrets.

