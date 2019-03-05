Discreetly place a 1080p Wi-Fi Dash Cam on your windshield for $28 shipped (Reg. $40+)

PRUVEEO USA (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its F5 1080p Wi-Fi Dash Cam for $27.99 shipped when coupon code ICRF3ZI9 has been applied during checkout. That’s $11 off the typical rate there is the lowest price we have tracked. As its name implies, this dash cam has Wi-Fi built-in. This feature allows users to view and download footage on a smartphone without a need for cables. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Stow quite a bit of footage on Samsung 32GB MicroSD Card at just $8. With class 10 speeds you’ll be able to read at up to 95MB/s. This makes it a great backup for Android devices, DSLRs, and much more. An included full size SD card adapter gives you one more way to get data off of it.

Pruveeo F5 1080p Wi-Fi Dash Cam features: