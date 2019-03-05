Organize some gaming clutter w/ a dual PS4 Controller Charging Dock for under $9 (save 35%)

ZOTIM Electronic (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the DOBE PS4 Controller Charging Dock for $8.95 Prime shipped when coupon code YOZWB6KP has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is within a buck of the lowest price we have tracked. I’m a big believer in controller charging docks. As of this moment I have four that span the Wii U, PlayStation 4, and Switch. This sleek setup scores respect from gamers and non-gamers alike while also ensuring that controllers are always topped off and ready to go. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
If you’d prefer an all-in one cable, have a look at this $4 USB-C & Micro-USB Cord. This budget-friendly option will charge all modern game console controllers, including those from PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo. Charging speeds max out at 2.4 amps.
PS4 Controller Charging Dock features:
- Built-in Micro USB Micro adapter ports – allows you to securely store and charge up two controllers simultaneously without having to connect them to the system.
- Dual wireless controller charger – Power through the USB port from either the console, PC or wall power source (wall adapter is not included), steady current, you can even turn on and use the system with the controller while it’s on the charger
- Fuly charge can be completed within 2.5 hours when charging one controller. Fuly charge to two controllers simultaneously within 3 hours, It provides an easy and quick way to charge and store your controllers securely.