Organize some gaming clutter w/ a dual PS4 Controller Charging Dock for under $9 (save 35%)

ZOTIM Electronic (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the DOBE PS4 Controller Charging Dock for $8.95 Prime shipped when coupon code YOZWB6KP has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is within a buck of the lowest price we have tracked. I’m a big believer in controller charging docks. As of this moment I have four that span the Wii U, PlayStation 4, and Switch. This sleek setup scores respect from gamers and non-gamers alike while also ensuring that controllers are always topped off and ready to go. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’d prefer an all-in one cable, have a look at this $4 USB-C & Micro-USB Cord. This budget-friendly option will charge all modern game console controllers, including those from PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo. Charging speeds max out at 2.4 amps.

PS4 Controller Charging Dock features: