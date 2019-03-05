Digital Switch games from $7: Final Fantasy XV, Overcooked, RISK, MONOPOLY, more

We still have some major Switch game deals including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Tennis Aces, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and more. Today, we are seeing some fantastic digital deals on the eShop headlined by Final Fantasy titles and Overcooked Special Edition. We also have some great deals still kicking around like Bastion, Transistor and more. Head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals and down below for our top picks from the eShop.
Top Picks from the Sale:
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket $15 (Reg. $30)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima $20 (Reg. $40)
- Overcooked Special Edition $10 (Reg. $20)
- Transistor $14 (Reg. $20)
- Bastion $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Shu $7 (Reg. $10)
- Jeopardy! $10 (Reg. $20)
- MONOPOLY $16 (Reg. $40)
- RISK Global Domination $12 (Reg. $20)
- Starlink: Battle For Atlas Digital Edition $30 (Reg. $60)
- And many more…
We still have Switch console bundles from $267 as well as the PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller for Switch at $42 (16% off).
Final Fantasy XV Pocket:
The Tale of the Chosen King, Savior to the Star. After years of fighting, the nations of Lucis and Niflheim at last agree to an armistice. As a symbol of this promised peace, Noctis, crown prince of Lucis, is to wed the Lady Lunafreya of Tenebrae. The prince sets forth for his wedding on the eve of the signing ceremony, sent off by his father, King Regis. Unbeknownst to Noctis, however, the journey ahead is fraught with perils…