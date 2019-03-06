Extend your PlayStation Plus subscription by 1-year for $43 shipped today (Reg. $60)

- Mar. 6th 2019 9:02 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $60 $43
0

Trusted games dealer Neogames via eBay Daily Deals is offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $42.99 shipped. That’s $17 below the regular $60 price tag, matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. This is about as good as it gets outside of the rare $40 holiday offers, of which we have only seen a couple of times in the last year.  You can use this discounted card to extend your current subscription as well. So don’t get stuck having to renew at full price when your current subscription lapses. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

March’s PlayStation Plus freebies -The Witness and Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered – are now live on PSN. Here’s a dual PS4 Controller Charging Dock for under $9 (save 35%) and take a chance at the PlayStation Classic for $40 shipped (33% off).

PlayStation Plus:

One year membership to PlayStation Plus.

Access to instant Game Collection

Play online multiplayer on the PS4 system

Membership benefits for PS4, PS3 and PS Vita systems

Get this deal
Reg. $60 $43

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard