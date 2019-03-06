Extend your PlayStation Plus subscription by 1-year for $43 shipped today (Reg. $60)

Trusted games dealer Neogames via eBay Daily Deals is offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $42.99 shipped. That’s $17 below the regular $60 price tag, matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. This is about as good as it gets outside of the rare $40 holiday offers, of which we have only seen a couple of times in the last year. You can use this discounted card to extend your current subscription as well. So don’t get stuck having to renew at full price when your current subscription lapses. More details below.

March’s PlayStation Plus freebies -The Witness and Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered – are now live on PSN. Here’s a dual PS4 Controller Charging Dock for under $9 (save 35%) and take a chance at the PlayStation Classic for $40 shipped (33% off).

PlayStation Plus: