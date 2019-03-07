New 3-day sale at Best Buy has latest MacBook Air under $1,000, iPads, TVs, and much more

Best Buy has launched a new 3-day sale this morning which includes $199 off the latest MacBook Air, up to $99 off 9.7-inch iPad, and various deals on Chromebooks, TVs and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $35. Opt for in-store pickup and grab the latest tech today. Head below for all of our top picks.

Headlining is $199 off Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air models, which brings prices down to as little as $999.99. That’s generally the best offer out there by $100 and a match of our previous mention. The latest MacBook Airs feature a 13-inch Retina display, two Thunderbolt 3 ports and Touch ID. Check out the entire selection right here.

As a part of today’s sale, we’re also seeing up to $99 off 2018 9.7-inch iPad models. These offers are also available at Amazon currently. Deals start at $249.99.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones return to $149.99 in this sale, which is as much as 50% off the regular going rate. Cut the wires and enjoy iconic Beats sound at one of the best prices we’ve eve seen.

Other notable deals include: