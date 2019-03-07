New 3-day sale at Best Buy has latest MacBook Air under $1,000, iPads, TVs, and much more

- Mar. 7th 2019 7:17 am ET

Feature
0

Best Buy has launched a new 3-day sale this morning which includes $199 off the latest MacBook Air, up to $99 off 9.7-inch iPad, and various deals on Chromebooks, TVs and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $35. Opt for in-store pickup and grab the latest tech today. Head below for all of our top picks.

Headlining is $199 off Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air models, which brings prices down to as little as $999.99. That’s generally the best offer out there by $100 and a match of our previous mention. The latest MacBook Airs feature a 13-inch Retina display, two Thunderbolt 3 ports and Touch ID. Check out the entire selection right here.

As a part of today’s sale, we’re also seeing up to $99 off 2018 9.7-inch iPad models. These offers are also available at Amazon currently. Deals start at $249.99.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones return to $149.99 in this sale, which is as much as 50% off the regular going rate. Cut the wires and enjoy iconic Beats sound at one of the best prices we’ve eve seen.

Other notable deals include:

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Apple iPad HDTV Mac

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp