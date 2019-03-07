LEGO’s new Toy Story Train kit gets first price drop to $16 Prime shipped + more sets from $8

Amazon offers the LEGO Duplo Toy Story Train 10894 for $15.99 Prime shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount, is the first price drop we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. This set was just released at the beginning of the year, so today’s offer is a rare deal on one of the newest creations. This is one of the first Pixar-themed sets that we’ve seen from LEGO and includes Buzz and Woody figures. The train stacks up to over seven-inches long and is a fantastic way to introduce your little one to the joys of building with LEGO. Head below for more.
Don’t forget that you can still save on a variety of different LEGO kits starting at $8. There’s everything from Architecture, City and Creator builds to Star Wars, Minecraft and more to sate any LEGO fan’s appetite.
Other notable LEGO deals:
- Sky Police Jet Patrol: $8 (Reg. $10) | Walmart
- Technic Getaway Truck: $16 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
- Jungle Halftrack Mission: $25 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Creator Riverside Houseboat: $32 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Ninjago Destiny’s Bounty: $120 (Reg. $160) | Walmart
LEGO Toy Story Train features:
Inspire imagination and role-play adventures with your little Disney Pixar toy story fan, As Woody and Buzz Light-year take a ride on the LEGO DUPLO L Disney Pixar 10894 toy story Train. Teach them about teamwork and help build social and emotional skills As these two iconic characters work together and use the Lasso and the cactus to protect the bank Vault from the evil Dr. Pork chop, who is featured on a ‘wanted’ Poster. This toy train set is easy to build, helping preschoolers develop early construction and fine motor skills in a much-loved Pixar setting.