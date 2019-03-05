Assemble massive savings on LEGO City, Creator, Minecraft, Star Wars, Technic and more from $8

Amazon offers the LEGO Star Wars Kessel Run Millennium Falcon 75212 for $129.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart for the same price. That’s good for a 24% discount from the regular $170 price tag, comes within $15 of the all-time low and is the second best price we’ve seen. Those who can’t justify picking up the UCS Millennium Falcon will find the Kessel Run Falcon to be an excellent alternative to assembling a brick-built version of the fastest ship in the galaxy. This 1,400-piece set was the flagship release for Solo and includes six minifigures, a furnished interior and stacks up to over 18-inches long. Head below for more LEGO deals from $8.
Other notable LEGO discounts include:
- Sith Infiltrator Microfighter: $8 (Reg. $10) | Walmart
- Inferno Squad Battle Pack: $12 (Reg. $15) | Walmart
- Speed Champions Ferrari 488: $12 (Reg. $15) | Walmart
- Technic Power Boat: $12 (Reg. $15) | Walmart
- Minecraft The End Battle: $16 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
- Creator Underwater Robot: $16 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
- Technic Police Pursuit: $17 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
- Hoth Medical Chamber: $20 (Reg. $30) | Walmart
- City Vehicles Harvester Transport: $24 (Reg. $30) | Walmart
- Emmet’s Builder Box!: $24 (Reg. $30) | Walmart
- Lucy’s Builder Box!: $24 (Reg. $30) | Walmart
- Creator Sunshine Surfer Van: $28 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- City Burger Bar Fire Rescue: $32 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Spider Mech vs. Venom: $40 (Reg. $50) | Walmart
- Emmet and Lucy’s Escape Buggy!: $40 (Reg. $50) | Walmart
- Architecture San Francisco: $43 (Reg. $50) | Walmart
- Architecture Paris: $43 (Reg. $50) | Walmart
