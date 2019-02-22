Today LEGO is expanding its garage of iconic brick-built vehicles with the release of a 1960s’ classic. Making its debut, the LEGO Ford Mustang will be hitting store shelves later next week. The upcoming old school muscle car build stacks up to over 1,470 pieces and includes plenty of authentic details. Head below for a closer look and to see when you’ll be able to take it off the lot.

LEGO hasn’t shied away from releasing glorious brick-built vehicles in the past. We’ve seen crowd-pleasers the Bugatti Chiron make its LEGO debut in the massive 3,590-piece Technic kit and many others. Today’s Ford Mustang release is no different, bringing yet another fan favorite in the world of classic vehicles to LEGO form.

LEGO Ford Mustang specs

At 1,471 pieces, the set is by no means a small build. Once fully assembled, the LEGO Ford Mustang clocks in at over 13-inches long and five inches wide. That’s right around the scale of another previously-released brick-built vehicle incarnation, the 007 Aston Martin DB5.

Based on the 1960’s Mustang design, there’s a lot of classic details packed into the build to show off. On the outside, there’s the ride’s classic dark-blue bodywork and of course, a white racing stripe. As you work your way into the LEGO Ford Mustang, details like the realistic V8 engine and decked out interior become apparent as well.

And with what might be one of my favorite inclusions, the LEGO Ford Mustang also features a printed mustang grille badge and 2 GT emblems. Speaking of new set-exclusive pieces, the build also packs all-new five-spoke rims and 2×8 brick with bow elements.

Another great inclusion with the LEGO Ford Mustang is that it touts a variety of accessories to help soup up the ride. Extra miniature builds like a supercharger, rear ducktail spoiler, beefy exhaust pipes and even a nitrous oxide tank help transform the Mustang into the muscle car its known for.

LEGO Ford Mustang pricing and availability

Those looking to bring the creation off the lot and into their own garages won’t have too long to wait. The LEGO Ford Mustang debuts next Friday, on March 1st. It’ll retail for $149.99 and will be available from LEGO’s physical and online storefronts. And with 1,471 included pieces, that $150 price tag is perfectly justified; a welcome change from some of the previous new releases.

9to5toys’ Take

It’s no brick-built spaceship, but the new Ford Mustang is certainly one impressive model. The attention to detail that the kit’s designers were able to implement is nothing short of top-knock work. Much like the other iconic rides that LEGO has given a similar treatment to in the past, I’m positive that the Mustang will be a huge hit with LEGO and car fans alike.

Speaking specifically to the latter, it’s just one of those sets that really shines to non-LEGO fans. It’s sure to look great on display and the LEGO Ford Mustang will definitely make a unique conversation piece as well. Sure, I might not be the biggest fan of brick-built cars, it’s easy to recognize how popular this will be come launch.

