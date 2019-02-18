Fresh off the announcement that The Flintstones LEGO set would be hitting store shelves this week, today we’re getting a look at the two newest fan-made builds. The latest LEGO Ideas kits turn to pop culture for inspiration, with Steamboat Willie and Friends making their first brick-built debuts. Head below for a closer look at the latest from LEGO Ideas.

Back in September of 2018, we got our first glimpse at the next creations that LEGO would consider turning into real sets. Included in the ten finalists were recreations of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy, Fiat 500 F, and more; the latter of which we had thought would make the cut. Our prediction wasn’t quite on point though, as the Fiat 500 F was absent in today’s announcement.

The first of LEGO’s new fan-made Ideas kits channels some of Disney’s magic. Mickey Mouse has been making more and more LEGO appearances as of late, and now we’re getting yet another. The upcoming Steamboat Willie kit will go back to the beginning of the famous character’s life

As for the second Ideas build, fans of the late-90’s sitcom Friends are in for a treat. The Central Perk Coffee of Friends will mark the show’s 25th anniversary. In its current state, the build features the whole cast of characters and assembles one of the group’s favorite hangout spots, the Central Park Coffee Shop.

Both of the upcoming LEGO Ideas kits are said to be arriving in 2019, though no official time frames have been given. Pricing information is still slim as well, though I’m willing to bet we’ll see each of these releases enter with a sub-$80 price tag.

9to5Toys’ Take

LEGO teaming up with Disney to release Steamboat Willie set is something I never thought we’d see. It’ll be exciting to see how an all black and white set actually stacks up once it arrives later in the year. The unveil also hopefully means that we’ll be seeing more unique collaborations between the two in the future.

The Friends set on the other hand is sure to be a favorite for many fans of the series. While I’m excluded from that group, the build being chosen gives me hope that one day we’ll finally get to assemble the Seinfeld Apartment.

More LEGO Ideas kits