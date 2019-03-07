Toshiba 49-inch 1080p Smart HDTV w/ Fire TV OS: $200 (Reg. up to $330)

Best Buy offers the Toshiba 49-inch 1080p Smart HDTV with Fire TV OS for $199.99 shipped. That’s good for $130 off the regular price and a match of our previous mention. This model sports 1080p resolutions and three HDMI inputs. With built-in Fire TV OS support, you’ll be able to stream all of your favorite TV shows, movies and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use your savings to pick up a few extra HDMI cables. This three pack includes varying lengths for different jobs. It’s always good to have a few on-hand for various connections.

Toshiba 49-inch 1080p HDTV features:

Toshiba HDTV Fire TV Edition is a new generation of smart TVs featuring the Fire TV experience built-in and including a Voice Remote with Alexa. With access to all the movies and TV shows you love, Toshiba Fire TV Edition delivers a superior TV experience that gets smarter every day. The Voice Remote with Alexa lets you do everything you’d expect from a remote—plus, easily launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice.
