Our exclusive code takes $50 off Coway Airmega Air Purifiers, find models from $409 shipped

For 9to5Toys readers, Wellbots takes $50 off a selection of Coway Airmega Air Purifiers after exclusive promo code 9TO5FRESH is used at checkout. Free shipping applies on all orders. For instance, the Coway Airmega 300 HEPA Air Purifier drops to $409 via the above coupon. Regularly $460, which is what you’d pay at Amazon or Target, this is the best price we could find for this model. Features include a Smart Mode for worry-free operation and a front-facing color-coded Air Quality Indicator. This particular model covers as much as 1,256 square feet. Amazon shoppers have rated it 4.3/5 stars. Head below for even more deals after our exclusive coupon.

More Coway Airmega Air Purifiers:

Coway Airmega 300 HEPA Air Purifier features: