ECCO refreshes your footwear with an extra 40% off boat shoes, boots, heels and more

This weekend only, ECCO is offering an extra 40% off all sale shoes and apparel with code TIME19 at checkout. Even better, the same code gives you free delivery on all orders. A standout for men is the DIP Moc Boat Shoe that’s on sale for $84 and originally was priced at $160. Boat shoes are a classic and timeless style to add to your wardrobe and they’re perfect for spring and summer. You can pair these shoes with shorts, jeans or khakis alike and their cushioned insole will help to provide comfort throughout the day. They’re available in either black or brown and rated 4.2/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Windsor Slip-On Loafer $120 (Orig. $250)
- Aurora Tie Oxford $87 (Orig. $180)
- Rugged Track GTX Hiker Boot $138 (Orig. $250)
- Soft 7 Retro Slip-On $66 (Orig. $150)
- DIP Moc Boat Shoe $84 (Orig. $160)
Our top picks for women include:
- Soft 7 Low Booties $90 (Orig. $170)
- Shape 35 Slide Sandal $60 (Orig. $140)
- Shape 35 Block Bootie $96 (Orig. $180)
- Shape 75 Pointy Heel $72 (Orig. $150)
