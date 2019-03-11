Add funds to your Apple ID and get a 10% bonus for App Store and iTunes purchases

Apple is currently offering an extra 10% bonus when adding funds to your Apple ID. This offer is valid on additions up to $200, delivering an additional $20 for free if you go with the maximum amount. Simply head over to your settings, click on your account name and then the iTunes and App Store tab. Choose your Apple ID and then “Add Funds to Apple ID.” Additional details can be found right here. Apple is slated to run this promotion through March 14th in the United States. These funds can be used for a variety of items via Apple Pay, making it an easy way to score even greater deals on already discounted apps and more.

More details: