Secure yourself a Nintendo Switch Console and 12 months of online access for $276 (Reg. $320)

SNG Trading via Rakuten is offering the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Red/Blue Joy-Con and a 12-Month Nintendo Switch Online Membership for $275.95 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and use code SNG49 at checkout. Switch is regularly $300 and a one-year Switch Online membership goes for $20, so you’re saving $44 with today’s deal. This is the current best price we can find with Switch Online attached but we still have some other notable offers still live down below.

While the MAR10 deals are starting to sell out at some retailers we still have some great deals on Mario Switch games at $40 right here. However, there are also still some solid Switch console deals live as well. You’ll find Switch with a game attached for $330 (roughly $30 in savings) as well as console bundles with a $35 eShop credit attached ($35 in savings).

At home the main unit rests in the Nintendo Switch dock, which connects the system to the TV and lets you play with family and friends in the comfort of your living room.

Lift Nintendo Switch from the dock and instantly transition to handheld mode for on-the-go gaming. By sharing Joy-Con, players can go head-to-head while away from home.

A portion of internal memory is reserved for use by the system. You can expand the capacity of Nintendo Switch by using microSDXC or microSDHC memory cards.