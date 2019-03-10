It’s time to look at all of the best MAR10 deals. Today is Mario’s big day and Nintendo is launching a few notable promotions on Switch hardware bundles and select Mario titles. At just about all major retailers including Amazon, Walmart and more, you’ll find a series of Mario Switch games marked down to $39.99. In some cases this is the best price we have tracked and just about all of them are regularly $60 still. That’s on top of some notable Switch console bundle offers. Head below for everything.

MAR10 Deals – Mario Games:

MAR10 Deals – Switch Consoles:

While we are still waiting on some retailers here, just about all of the MAR10 deals are live in some way or other at this point. Most retailers are scheduled to have these deals live from today through March 16th, but it’s hard to imagine some of these titles staying at just $40 for that long.

Beyond today's MAR10 deals, hit up our games roundup for even more Switch deals including Pokémon Let's Go and more. We also have digital Switch games from $5 or less right now and here's everything you need to know about Nintendo's cardboard Labo VR Kit. Nintendo also brought Kid Icarus and StarTropics to the Switch Online's library this past week.

MAR10 Details from Nintendo: