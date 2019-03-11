Prepare for spring cleaning w/ Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer: $160, accessories

- Mar. 11th 2019 8:38 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Sun Joe 2300-PSI 1.48 GPM Electric Pressure Washer with Brass Hose Connector for $159.59 shipped. That’s tied for the Black Friday lowest price ever on this 4.2/5 star rated high pressure washer which only requires and outlet and no gasoline. It comes with 40-oz. fluid reservoir, 5 spray tips and power saving power off features. Amazon includes a variety of accessories in the Gold Box including an extension hose, car wash soap, and a 10-inch patio wash brush. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer features:

  • Blast away the most stubborn dirt, tar, mud, and other caked on gunk + grime with 2300 PSI of stripping power and wash it all away with the 1.48 GPM flow
  • 13-AMP/2,000 W BRUSHLESS INDUCTION MOTOR is designed to last longer, run quieter, and work cooler than traditional universal motors
  • ADJUSTABLE DETERGENT DIAL lets you dial in just the right amount of soap from the 40.6 FL OZ ONBOARD DETERGENT TANK
  • Tailor your spray with the onboard 5 QUICK CONNECT SPRAY TIPS! Choose between 0º, 15º, 25º, 40º, and soap, for light-, medium-, and heavy-duty cleaning tasks
  • Exclusive and revolutionary TOTAL STOP SYSTEM automatically shuts off the pump and power when the trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life. Water Inlet Pressure (max):0.7 MPa
  • CSA approved with SUN JOE’s comprehensive 2-YEAR WARRANTY
