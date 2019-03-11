Xbox One S 1TB Titanfall 2 Console Bundle for $184 shipped + Xbox One X at $160 off

SNG Trading via Rakuten is offering the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Console with Titanfall 2 and the Nitro Scorch Pack for $183.95 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SNG31 at checkout. This console is regularly up $300 with a game attached and Titanfall 2 goes for about $10 or so. Today’s deal is as much as $110+ in savings. You will find this console for just over $205 right now from third-party Walmart and Amazon sellers, for comparison’s sake. However, we also have the same console without the add-ons for $180 down below along with a solid deal on Xbox One X.

We still have the Xbox One S 1TB Console for $180 shipped via eBay Daily deals and this standard Xbox One X 1TB Console for $339.99 shipped. That’s as much as $70 off and the current best price we can find on Microsoft’s high-end machine.

Either way, make sure you go download Crackdown 2 for FREE now that’s it’s available on Xbox One. Here are today’s best game deals and 6 months of Xbox Live Gold at 50% off.

And in case you missed it, Microsoft said to be nearing the release of a digital Xbox One S.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Console: