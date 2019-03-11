Xbox One S 1TB Titanfall 2 Console Bundle for $184 shipped + Xbox One X at $160 off

- Mar. 11th 2019 3:59 pm ET

0

SNG Trading via Rakuten is offering the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Console with Titanfall 2 and the Nitro Scorch Pack for $183.95 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SNG31 at checkout. This console is regularly up $300 with a game attached and Titanfall 2 goes for about $10 or so. Today’s deal is as much as $110+ in savings. You will find this console for just over $205 right now from third-party Walmart and Amazon sellers, for comparison’s sake. However, we also have the same console without the add-ons for $180 down below along with a solid deal on Xbox One X.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We still have the Xbox One S 1TB Console for $180 shipped via eBay Daily deals and this standard Xbox One X 1TB Console for $339.99 shipped. That’s as much as $70 off and the current best price we can find on Microsoft’s high-end machine.

Either way, make sure you go download Crackdown 2 for FREE now that’s it’s available on Xbox One. Here are today’s best game deals and 6 months of Xbox Live Gold at 50% off.

And in case you missed it, Microsoft said to be nearing the release of a digital Xbox One S.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Console:

The Xbox One S isn’t just slimmer and sleeker. It also has some added features for video and gameplay. You’ll now be able to play Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs and stream video in 4K via content providers, such as Netflix and Amazon Video. The Xbox One S also supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) support for video and gaming, so you can experience rich, luminous colors in compatible games. With a higher contrast ratio, HDR brings out the visual depth of your games and media.

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Rakuten

Rakuten
Microsoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard