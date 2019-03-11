This $11 Zeroll Easy Ice Cream Scoop has a heat conducive handle (Reg. up to $20)

- Mar. 11th 2019 3:08 pm ET

$11
0

Amazon offers the Zeroll Original 4-ounce Ice Cream Easy Scoop with Heat Conductive Handle for $10.99 Prime shipped. Regularly as much as $20, that’s $2 below our mention from last month and the best price we’ve tracked. It’s even less than the smaller 2-ounce version. Enjoy the smoothest scoops with this tool. The heat-conducive handle will result in more ice cream in your bowl or on your cone, as it’ll avoid compression. You’ll also experience less pressure on your wrists. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 800 customers.

If you like to enjoy ice cream often, such a tool would be a welcome addition to your kitchen, especially at a relatively low price. For other novel kitchen gadgets, check out our roundup of the best options for under $20.

Zeroll Ice Cream Easy Scoop w/ Heat Conducive Handle:

  • Heat conductive fluid inside handle
  • Designed for right or left hand use
  • Improved aluminum alloy that helps resist oxidation and corrosion
  • Up to 20 percent more volume of ice cream by avoiding compression
  • No springs to replace, one-piece design
  • Color coded brown end cap, 4-ounce
$11

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Zeroll

About the Author