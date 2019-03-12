Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 6700mAh Power Bank w/ built-in Wall Charger $19.50, more

- Mar. 12th 2019 10:21 am ET

0

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the RAVPower 6700mAh 2-in-1 Portable Charger for $19.59 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and checking out with code MV83VK3E. Normally selling for $27, that’s good for an over 26% discount, beats our previous mention by less than $1 and is a new Amazon all-time low. RAVPower’s 2-in-1 charger pairs a two-port USB wall outlet with a 6700mAh power bank. It’s a fantastic option for simplifying your travel charging setup, as it can handle your power needs while out-and-about as well as at home. Plus, it also has convenient built-in AC charger. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Cut down the number devices and cables with the RAVPower Wall Outlet / Mobile Charger. Whether you are home or on the road, one device is all you need to power your phone or tablet anywhere. With its 6700mAh capacity, the dual charger is the strongest hybrid charger in the market, giving you more independence.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
RAVPower

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go