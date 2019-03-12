Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 6700mAh Power Bank w/ built-in Wall Charger $19.50, more

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the RAVPower 6700mAh 2-in-1 Portable Charger for $19.59 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and checking out with code MV83VK3E. Normally selling for $27, that’s good for an over 26% discount, beats our previous mention by less than $1 and is a new Amazon all-time low. RAVPower’s 2-in-1 charger pairs a two-port USB wall outlet with a 6700mAh power bank. It’s a fantastic option for simplifying your travel charging setup, as it can handle your power needs while out-and-about as well as at home. Plus, it also has convenient built-in AC charger. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
