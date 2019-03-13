GAP is taking 40% off sitewide during its Friends & Family Sale with deals from $33

GAP’s Friends and Family Event offers 40% off everything sitewide with code FRIEND at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick for men is the Boot Cut Jeans that are on sale for $36. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $60. They are a classic and look great with boots, sneakers or dress shoes alike. Pair the jeans with the Crewneck Pullover Sweater in Linen-Cotton, that’s also on sale for $36, for a casual and stylish look. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Crewneck Pullover Sweater in Linen-Cotton $36 (Orig. $60)
- Wearlight Jeans in Slim Fit $42 (Orig. $70)
- Linen Cotton Shirt in Standard Fit $36 (Orig. $60)
- Hooded Bomber Jacket $54 (Orig. $90)
- Boot Cut Jeans $36 (Orig. $60)
Our top picks for women include:
- Short Sleeve Ruffle Wrap Dress in TENCEL $42 (Orig. $70)
- Softspun Raglan Pullover Hoodie $33 (Orig. $55)
- Leather Loafer Espadrille Collapsible Back $30 (Orig. $50)
- Sleeveless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit $48 (Orig. $80)
- Print Wrap-Front Romper $36 (Orig. $60)
