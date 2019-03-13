Turn on or off four devices w/ this multi-pack of Wi-Fi smart plugs for $33 shipped

Shihong US (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the Teckin Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Plug 4-Pack for $32.78 shipped when you use code TECKIN04 at checkout. Regularly closer to $40, this is one of the best deals we’ve tracked recently and is the lowest available. These smart plugs feature Alexa and Assistant control, meaning you can use either Amazon or Google devices to turn them on or off. Plus, the app allows you to track energy usage real-time to know what technology costs you the most to leave turned on. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking for something more robust that can handle outdoor weather? We’ve got you covered! You can currently get the iClever outdoor smart plug for $22, which is a great deal for turning on or off your patio mood lights for spring and summer parties.

Teckin Wi-Fi Smart Plug features:

  • Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Schedule feature
  • Timer function
  • Energy monitoring
  • Works with IFTTT
  • Works with Smart Life APP

