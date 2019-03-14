Control your coffee maker & more w/ a 2-pack of Kasa Mini Smart Plug for $30 (Reg. $45)

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Kasa Mini Smart Plugs for $29.99 shipped when you use the code 15KASA at checkout. This is $15 off the going rate and is $2 above the all-time low at Amazon, making this one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically. These smart plugs are perfect for automating your morning routine. Have the coffee maker automatically turn on at a certain time, and prep your breakfast with an automated toaster. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

To control outdoor devices, the iClever outdoor Smart Plug is $22 right now. This plug features two outlets so you can control up to two devices in harsh weather.

Kasa Mini Smart Plug features: