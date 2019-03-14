Set up HomeBridge, RetroPie, more w/ a CanaKit Raspberry Pi Starter Kit: $70 (Reg. $90, today only)

Today only, Woot is offering the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 B+ 32GB Ultimate Starter Kit for $69.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will pay an additional $6 for delivery. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon, is a match for our last mention, and one of the best prices we have tracked. After sitting on the fence for quite some time, I finally broke down and bought a Raspberry Pi about a year ago. I must say, it’s been a blast to tinker with and it’s thrilling to see what can be accomplished with such an inexpensive computer. It can be used to give smart devices HomeKit abilities with HomeBridge, provide a full-blown retro gaming experience, or even make an existing speaker AirPlay-compatible. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Not a fan of a transparent case? Me either. That’s why I gave my Raspberry Pi more of an Apple look and feel with Flirc’s $16 Case. It’s easy to assemble, provides access to all ports, and has a respectable 4.4/5 star rating from over 300 Amazon shoppers.

CanaKit Raspberry Pi Ultimate Starter Kit features: