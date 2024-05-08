NIU’s Mother’s Day Sale takes up to 46% off electric scooters starting from $210

NIU has launched a Mother’s Day sale that is taking up to 46% off a selection of its electric scooter models through May 19. The biggest of these discounts and subsequently the most affordable of the models (aside from one for kids) is the NIU KQi1 Pro Electric Kick Scooter for $269.98 shipped. Normally fetching $499, this model saw a handful of discounts over the last year, often to its lowest rates during major sales events, with higher rates being more long-term at other retailers like Best Buy. Most recently we saw it fall to $300 during NIU’s Earth Day sale last month, with this month’s deal coming in as an even greater 46% markdown off the going rate that beats our previous mention by $30, giving you $229 in savings and landing it at the lowest price we have tracked.

Equipped with a 250W motor (450W peak) and a 243Wh battery, the NIU KQi1 Pro can reach top speeds of 15.5 MPH with a range of 15.5 miles on a single charge and it can handle up to a 14% incline. You’ll have four riding modes to choose from (E-save, sport, custom, pedestrian) as well as a dual braking system of a front drum brake with rear regenerative braking alongside pneumatic tires with “excellent shock absorbtion.” It also features a headlight, taillight, a foldable frame, a backlit LED display, and an array of smart capabilities through the NIU app, such as allowing you to lock your scooter, check your riding statistics, and even customize your scooter’s settings.

More NIU Mother’s Day discounts:

NIU KQi1 Pro Electric Kick Scooter features:

Range up to 15.5 miles

Top speed 15.5mph

14% hill grade climbing ability

NIU patented folding mechanism.

Fold or unfold in just one simple motion.

9.0in × 2.3in pneumatic tires with excellent shock absorption

Dual braking system: front drum brake & rear electric brake

High quality headlight, taillights and side reflectors

NIU App (Bluetooth Connectivity)

Lock your NIU kick scooter for peace of mind

Check your riding statistics

