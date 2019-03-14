Lenovo’s 14-inch Chromebook sports USB-C, touchscreen, more for $190 (Reg. $270)

Lenovo’s eBay storefront offers its S330 14-inch Chromebook 1.7GHz/4GB/64GB for $189.99 shipped. Also available direct. That’s down $80 from the usual going rate and the second best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Lenovo’s Chromebook features a 14-inch 1080p display that includes touchscreen control. Inside you’ll find a 1.7GHz processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. With USB-C and a SD card slot, it’s easy to expand storage and add other features. 802.11ac and a built-in webcam round out the list of notable features. Lenovo’s Chromebook lineup has 4+ star ratings across the board.

Leverage your savings and grab an AmazonBasics felt Chromebook sleeve for $14. This is a great way to keep your new Chromebook safe without breaking the bank. Available in two colors with stellar ratings across the board.

Lenovo Chromebook features: