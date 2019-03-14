Lenovo’s 14-inch Chromebook sports USB-C, touchscreen, more for $190 (Reg. $270)

Lenovo’s eBay storefront offers its S330 14-inch Chromebook 1.7GHz/4GB/64GB for $189.99 shipped. Also available direct. That’s down $80 from the usual going rate and the second best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Lenovo’s Chromebook features a 14-inch 1080p display that includes touchscreen control. Inside you’ll find a 1.7GHz processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. With USB-C and a SD card slot, it’s easy to expand storage and add other features. 802.11ac and a built-in webcam round out the list of notable features. Lenovo’s Chromebook lineup has 4+ star ratings across the board.
Leverage your savings and grab an AmazonBasics felt Chromebook sleeve for $14. This is a great way to keep your new Chromebook safe without breaking the bank. Available in two colors with stellar ratings across the board.
Lenovo Chromebook features:
Fast, simple, and secure, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 brings the best Chromebook features to you—housed in a sleek, durable, and slim laptop chassis in stylish Business Black. Bringing the latest multimedia in full high definition (FHD), the Lenovo Chromebook S330 features an anti-glare display with a two-sided narrow bezel for effortless enjoyment of your favorite multimedia content. Never slowing down and always up to date, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 offers the latest in digital security while delivering perfect day-to-day performance with integrated graphics, eMMC storage, and LPDDR3 memory—all with over 10 hours of battery life.