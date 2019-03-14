Logitech’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Keyboard Case drops to $85 (Reg. $110)

DailySteals offers 9to5Toys readers the Logitech 12.9-inch iPad Pro Slim Combo Case with Backlit Keyboard for $84.99 shipped when promo code DSLOGITECH is applied during checkout. Originally $150, it currently sells for $110 at Amazon where it’s previously only dropped to as low as $100. Today’s deal is $15 less than our previous mention. This keyboard features Apple’s Smart Connector, a full keyboard and backlit keys. Ideal for getting work done on the road with Apple’s previous generation iPad Pro. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you don’t need the built-in case features, go with a wireless keyboard instead from Anker. You’ll get all the perks and it can even work with your Mac, too.

Logitech iPad Pro Keyboard features: