Smartphone Accessories: Tribit XSport Fly Bluetooth Earphones $18 Prime shipped, more

- Mar. 14th 2019 10:32 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Tribit XSport Fly Bluetooth Earphones for $17.99 Prime shipped when code T8OXHGJ6 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $12 discount from the going rate and are down to one of the lowest prices that we’ve seen. Headlined by IPX7 water-resistance, these earbuds are perfect for taking with you on your next run or when hitting the gym. Tribit’s XSport also tout up to eight hours of audio playback and come with a fast-charge feature that gets you an hour of audio in just ten minutes. Rated 4.5/5 stars, much like the rest of Tribit’s lineup of audio gear.

The Tribit XSport Fly wireless Bluetooth earbuds offer larger-than-life sound in a small, compact body. A top-notch CR chip treats your ears to soaring melodies and pounding bass that’s unlike anything you’ve ever heard. Better still, CVC6.0 noise cancelling technology drowns out the hustle-and-bustle of everyday life so that you can lose yourself in the music.

