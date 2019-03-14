Smartphone Accessories: Tribit XSport Fly Bluetooth Earphones $18 Prime shipped, more

Amazon offers the Tribit XSport Fly Bluetooth Earphones for $17.99 Prime shipped when code T8OXHGJ6 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $12 discount from the going rate and are down to one of the lowest prices that we’ve seen. Headlined by IPX7 water-resistance, these earbuds are perfect for taking with you on your next run or when hitting the gym. Tribit’s XSport also tout up to eight hours of audio playback and come with a fast-charge feature that gets you an hour of audio in just ten minutes. Rated 4.5/5 stars, much like the rest of Tribit’s lineup of audio gear.
More smartphone accessories:
- Dock your iPhone and Apple Watch on this Space Gray stand for $12 Prime shipped
- Aukey Graphite Lite 10W Qi Charger: $11 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- w/ code PU2RQ9EG
- Under Armour UA Protect Stash iPhone 8 Case: $24 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- Score the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker at an Amazon low of $239 (Reg. $299)
- Sngg 4.8A Rapid USB & Lightning Car Charger: $6 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- w/ code 6XV79L32
- Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch returns to Amazon low at $160 shipped (Save 20%)
- Aukey Latitude Bluetooth Earbuds: $18 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
- w/ code FHEVJSXV
Deals still live from yesterday:
- TP-Link NFC-Enabled Bluetooth 4.1 Receiver: $17 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
- With AirPower MIA, Anker’s $51 PowerWave+ Pad charges your iPhone and Apple Watch
- Aukey 6.6-Foot Lighting Cable: $7 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
- w/ code A4WFWOTE
- Garmin’s Forerunner 35 GPS Fitness Tracker for $125 (Reg. $160, All-time low)
- CHOETECH 7.5W Qi Charger Car Mount: $25 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- w/ code WBJ24JC3
- Aukey 24W Dual USB Car Charger: $6 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ code AUKEYCR1
The Tribit XSport Fly wireless Bluetooth earbuds offer larger-than-life sound in a small, compact body. A top-notch CR chip treats your ears to soaring melodies and pounding bass that’s unlike anything you’ve ever heard. Better still, CVC6.0 noise cancelling technology drowns out the hustle-and-bustle of everyday life so that you can lose yourself in the music.