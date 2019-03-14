Score the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker at an Amazon low of $239 (Reg. $299)

Amazon is currently offering the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker $239 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price as well as for $1 more at Best Buy. Normally selling for $299, that’s good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $16 and is a new Amazon all-time low. The SoundLink Revolve+ features a 360-degree speaker array that fires out audio in all directions. Not only that, but the speaker is IPX4 water-resistant and packs up to 16 hours of playback on a single charge. Over 870 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Those looking to save a bit more cash can opt for the Bose SoundLink Revolve at $159 (Reg. $199), which is also at its Amazon all-time low.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ features:

The best-performing portable speaker from Bose; delivers Deep, loud, jaw-dropping sound with True 360-degree coverage

Flexible fabric handle makes it easy to grab and go; seamless aluminum body is durable and water resistant (Ipx4)

Enjoy up to 16 hours of play time from a long-lasting, rechargeable, lithium-ion battery.3.6 inches Full-Range Driver

Wireless Bluetooth pairing with voice prompts; easily take calls and access Siri or Google now.Pair two speakers together for stereo or party mode playback

Wireless range up to 9 m (30 ft). The Bose Connect app makes it easy to connect and automatically switch between Bluetooth devices