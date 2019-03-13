Adorn your wrist with Garmin’s Forerunner 35 GPS Fitness Tracker at $125 (Reg. $160, All-time low)

Mar. 13th 2019

Amazon offers the Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Fitness Tracker in four colors for $125 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for $2 more. That’s good for an over 22% discount from the going rate, beats our previous mention by $25 and is a new Amazon all-time low. Garmin’s Forerunner 35 is headlined by built-in GPS tracking alongside 24/7 heart rate monitoring and more. Of course, it also brings the usual regiment of fitness tracking capabilities as well as smart notifications to your wrist. Nearly 940 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Would you rather adorn your wrist with a full-fledged smart watch instead? The Apple Watch Series 3 is still on sale starting at $199 shipped. You’ll get the best of both smartwatches and fitness trackers, so it’s hard to go wrong with Apple’s previous-generation wearable.

Garmin’s $73 vívosmart 3 is still on sale as well, bringing heart rate monitoring and more to a slim package with 5-day battery life.

Garmin Forerunner 35 features:

  • Built-in GPS – built-in to acquire satellites quickly to track how far, how fast and where you run, even under tree cover. No phone required
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring – warm gives you heart rate all day and night -no additional Strap required. Display type : sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel
  • Vibration alerts – helpful vibration alerts notify you of running prompts, activity tracking milestones, smart notifications and virtual pacing progress
  • Updated display – new high resolution display that is perfect for indoor/outdoor viewing
  • Smart connectivity – auto uploads, smart notifications, live track, music controls and automatic sw updates

Fitness Tracker Garmin

