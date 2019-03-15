Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 20100mAh USB-C PD Power Bank $48 shipped, more

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback from 407,000+) via Amazon offers the RAVPower 20100mAh USB-C PD Power Bank for $47.99 shipped when checking out with code LKWZQ4C3. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen and is a new Amazon low. RAVPower’s power bank touts USB-A and microUSB charging ports, alongside the inclusion USB-C PD. It’s a great option to supply power to not only your smartphone, but tablets and more thanks to its 45W output and 20100mAh internal battery. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating.

RAVPower is the one-stop power charging solution for millions of customers from around the world. Leader in fast wireless charging thanks to our groundbreaking HyperAir technology, our wide variety of portable chargers and charging accessories provide a reliable way to stay powered anywhere, anytime. A power revolution in your pocket with charging for just about every device. Takes everything you love about portability, power, convenience, and reliability, and puts it into a single go-anywhere charger so you never miss a moment.

