Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 20100mAh USB-C PD Power Bank $48 shipped, more

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback from 407,000+) via Amazon offers the RAVPower 20100mAh USB-C PD Power Bank for $47.99 shipped when checking out with code LKWZQ4C3. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen and is a new Amazon low. RAVPower’s power bank touts USB-A and microUSB charging ports, alongside the inclusion USB-C PD. It’s a great option to supply power to not only your smartphone, but tablets and more thanks to its 45W output and 20100mAh internal battery. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday: