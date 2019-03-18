Get “room-filling sound” w/ the Bose Wave music system IV at $300 shipped ($200 off)

- Mar. 18th 2019 5:00 pm ET

Bose is offering its Wave music system IV in Espresso Black or Platinum Silver for $299.95 shipped. Regularly $499, this is a straight $200 price drop, matching the all-time low and the best price we can find. Best Buy is charging $480 right now, for comparison. This is a CD player meets AM/FM tuner with “lifelike, room-filling sound.” It does support Bluetooth streaming, but you’ll need an additional adapter to make it all happen. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 700 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re looking for something a little bit smaller and more portable, we have loads of Bose speakers on sale from $159 shipped right now. That’s on top of the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 at $170 and the OontZ Angle 3 Ultra at just $30 shipped. We also have some options starting at around $6 Prime shipped in today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.

Bose Wave music system IV:

  • Exclusive waveguide speaker technology delivers high-performance sound
  • CD/MP3 CD player with repeat, random and continuous play
  • Advanced AM/FM tuner with onscreen text display of song and artist information
  • Auxiliary input for other sources
  • Slim credit card-style remote operates all functions

