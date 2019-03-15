Ultimate Ears’ feature-packed MEGABOOM 3 drops to Amazon low at $170 shipped

Amazon offers the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $169.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $200, that saves you $30 and matches the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, this is only the second time we’ve seen it offered for this price. UE’s latest MEGABOOM 3 brings 360-degree sound to an IP67 water and dustproof design. It features up to 20 hours of audio playback per charge and the Magic Button, which allows you to configure custom Apple Music playlists to autoplay and more. It carries a 4.7/5 star rating from 190 customers and you can check out our hands-on review for a more in-depth look.

Save a bit more and opt for the first edition of the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM at $89 instead. The main tradeoff here is a less water-resistant design and the lack of the Magic Button as well as other advanced features. And for even more affordable Bluetooth speakers, check out today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 features:

Wireless Streaming via Bluetooth

360° Sound

Up to 20 Hours of Playback

2x 2″ Drivers & 4 Ohms Full Range Driver

2x Passive Radiators

Connect up to Two Speakers Together

Built-In Playback Controls

IP67 Water and Dustproof Rating

Built-In Hang Loop