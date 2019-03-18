Amazon’s in-house brand Goodthreads Long-sleeve Oxford Shirt drops to $17.50 (Reg. $25)

- Mar. 18th 2019 12:45 pm ET

$17.50
0

Amazon is offering the Goodthreads Men’s Slim-fit Long-Sleeve Solid Oxford Shirt in Pink or Blue for $17.50 Prime shipped. Regularly $25, that’s the lowest we’ve seen since Black Friday.This Amazon choice shirt is versatile to wear all year round and can be styled with jeans, short or slacks alike. Designed with a washed feel this shirt will help you to stay comfortable and polished throughout the day. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 400 Amazon reviews.

Goodthread’s Slim-Fit Solid Oxford Shirt features:

  • This classic, versatile shirt provides a clean, buttoned-up look with a special wash for a soft feel and maximum comfort
  • Slim fit: closer-fitting in the chest, slightly tapered through the waist for a tailored look
  • Our Slim Fit is comparable to slim-fit shirts from J.Crew and Banana Republic; if you like the fit of Van Heusen brand shirts, size up
$17.50

