Today only, J.Crew Factory takes 40% off sitewide & an extra 30% off your purchase + free shipping

- Mar. 18th 2019 11:02 am ET

Today only, J.Crew Factory takes up to 40% off sitewide and an extra 30% off your purchase with code LUCKYDAY at checkout. Even better, the same code gives you free shipping on all orders. For men, the Straight Fit Lightweight Joggers will be a comfortable staple in your wardrobe. These joggers are great for travel, casual outings and more. Plus, they’re on sale for $31 and originally were priced at $65.

For women, the Denim Jumpsuit is very on-trend for the spring. It’s also very easy to style and can be dressed up or down with sandals, heels or sneakers. Originally priced at $128, during the sale you can find it marked down to just $55. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

