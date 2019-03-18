Today only, J.Crew Factory takes 40% off sitewide & an extra 30% off your purchase + free shipping

Today only, J.Crew Factory takes up to 40% off sitewide and an extra 30% off your purchase with code LUCKYDAY at checkout. Even better, the same code gives you free shipping on all orders. For men, the Straight Fit Lightweight Joggers will be a comfortable staple in your wardrobe. These joggers are great for travel, casual outings and more. Plus, they’re on sale for $31 and originally were priced at $65.
For women, the Denim Jumpsuit is very on-trend for the spring. It’s also very easy to style and can be dressed up or down with sandals, heels or sneakers. Originally priced at $128, during the sale you can find it marked down to just $55. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Short-Sleeve Henley Shirt $19 (Orig. $35)
- Straight Fit Lightweight Joggers $31 (Orig. $65)
- Sutton Straight Oxford Pants $24 (Orig. $65)
- 9-inch Gramercy Shorts $28 (Orig. $50)
- 9-inch Seersucker Boardshorts $28 (Orig. $60)
Our top picks for women include:
- Denim Jumpsuit $55 (Orig. $128)
- Striped T-Shirt Dress $38 (Orig. $80)
- Wrap-Tie Top $20 (Orig. $43)
- Long-Sleeve Blouse $28 (Orig. $70)
- 9-inch High Rise Cropped Denim $42 (Orig. $80)
