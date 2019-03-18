Upgrade your office w/ Amazon’s #1 best-selling adjustable mid-back chair for $46.50 (Reg. $60)

GreenWorlds (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Adjustable Mid-back Office Chair in multiple colors for $46.39 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code POURYXG3 at checkout. Regularly closer to $60, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you have a home office or study room, this #1 best-seller at Amazon is a great addition. With a 200-pound maximum capacity, 360-degree swivel, and more, you’ll find this chair to be comfortable for your school studying sessions or long workday. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Be sure to pick up a chair mat for $23 Prime shipped at Amazon. This will keep your floor from getting damaged when you’re rolling around on your chair.

GreenForest Adjustable Office Chair features: