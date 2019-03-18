Review: Feiyu Vimble 2 smartphone gimbal offers smooth footage on a budget [Video]

The Feiyu Vimble 2 smartphone gimbal is one of the latest releases in the budget smartphone gimbal market. It is designed to help smartphone videographers create smooth video straight out of their pocket shooter.

As a YouTuber that creates a lot of electric bicycle and motorcycle review videos, I’m constantly shooting video of something. And while I have a few different cameras for various situations, there’s no match for the convenience and versatility of a smartphone camera. It’s always there with you and always ready for the job.

With the amazing quality of today’s smartphone cameras, I wind up using them more and more for opportunity shots as well as dedicated product videos.

But the major downside is that it can be hard to control the shake of a smartphone camera. They just aren’t designed to be held in the same way as a traditional video camera and thus they lend themselves to the wobbles. And that’s the last thing you want in your video.

That’s why I’ve found the Feiyu Vimble 2 smartphone gimbal to be such an awesome product. As a YouTuber who hasn’t (yet!) reached millions of subscribers, I can’t afford to shell out for a super high end gimbal. But I still want butter smooth shots that look professional. And that’s where the $80 Feiyu comes in.

Video review

Feiyu Vimble 2 smarphone gimbal performance

For such a low price, this gimbal has some surprisingly good utility. The gimbal comes in a nice protective case that you’ll want to hang onto. This isn’t like the disposable bag that comes with every single electronics accessory these days. You need to store the gimbal in the hard case to protect its sensitive motors.

In the case you’ll find your new gimbal along with a handy mini tripod base, micro USB cable, charging adapters and a wrist strap.

The gimbal is designed to work with just about any smartphone, so it has an adjustable balance point. You simply insert your phone into the grip and then adjust the extension arm until the phone balances straight. The gimbal seems like its meant for larger phones though, meaning even in the shortest setting I couldn’t get it to balance my little iPhone SE. To solve that problem, I just scooted the phone back in the grip a bit. It wasn’t captured on 3 sides anymore, but two sides seemed to be plenty to hold it steady.

Once your phone is balanced, you’re ready to shoot! The gimbal works like any other and smooths out your jerky hand movements. As you turn your body, the gimbal turns slowly with it. A trigger on the back locks the direction of the camera so that it continues to focus on the same point no matter how you move.

A directional button can also be used to get super smooth pans and tilts that create a very professional looking moving camera shot. Combined with the tripod base, you can also set the gimbal up to do time lapses or object tracking via an accompanying app.

The gimbal also has a 7-inch extending arm that is great for filming selfie videos.

My verdict

The Feiyu Vimble 2 smartphone gimbal works great for what I need, which is giving me smooth video shots without noticeable camera shake. It’s not the most amazing gimbal in the world and won’t compare to professional-level $300 alternatives.

But the best gimbal is the one you’ve got, and with such an affordable price tag, this one is a great starter for aspiring film makers and YouTubers.