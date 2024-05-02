May PlayStation Plus FREE games: Tunic, Ghostrunner 2, EA Sports FC 24, more

As we all anxiously await what has started to seem like an imminent announcement for PS5 Pro and the PlayStation Summer showcase, Sony has now taken to the official PlayStation Blog to detail the May PS Plus FREE games. Last month it was all about action-platforming, block strategy games, and a first-person magic shooter, but this month we are hitting the pitch, embarking “on an unforgettable puzzle adventure,” and fighting back against the Darkness. Head below for all of the details ont he May PlayStation Plus FREE games.

May PlayStation Plus FREE games:

As is always the case, with the announcement of the next batch of freebies, time has begun winding down to claim Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends, and Skul: The Hero Slayer from last month. You’ll need to ensure you PS Plus membership is active to both claim and keep the monthly game library.

May’s titles include “platforming precision” with Ghostrunner 2, the delightful Tunic, EA Sports FC 24, and the Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion:

All of this month’s freebies will go live on May 7, 2024, which means you have until May 6 to claim April’s freebies.

EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team Starter Pack

The May PlayStation Plus freebies are being joined by the EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team Starter Pack as well – you can “find and download this bundle in addition to the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games line up on PlayStation Store.”

PlayStation Plus members can also kickstart their Football Ultimate Team experience or build up their existing squad with the PlayStation Plus Football Ultimate Team Starter Pack. This pack includes 11 untradeable players rated 82 or above, alongside one of football’s all-time greats as an ICON Loan Player Pick for seven games.

