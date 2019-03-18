TOMS updates your footwear with an extra 20% off select styles of sneakers from $48

Today only, the TOMS Flash Sale offers an extra 20% off select styles with code FLASH20 at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $59 or more. Our top pick for men is the Drizzle Textured Twill Sneaker that’s priced at $64. These sneakers were originally $80 and designed to be stylish and comfortable. This is a perfect option to transition into spring too because these shoes can be paired with jeans or shorts alike. Find the rest of our top picks from the TOMS Flash Sale below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: