AmazonBasics’ Hiking Backpack has you ready for spring adventures at $36 (Reg. up to $55)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics 55-liter Internal Frame Hiking Backpack with Rainfly for $35.72 shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low and it regularly is priced at up to $55. This backpack is a perfect option for hiking and all of your spring adventures. It features a spacious interior to hold your essentials and a large sleeping bag compartment as well. It also includes lumbar support and cushioned shoulder straps for added comfort. Even better, it’s water-resistant in case you get caught in spring showers. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 500 reviews. Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more deals going on today.

AmazonBasics Internal Frame Hiking Backpack features:

  • Internal-frame backpack with 55 L capacity (50 L + 5 L extension collar); made of durable polyester; ideal for hiking and camping
  • Extensive storage pockets and compartments; large sleeping-bag compartment; multi-directional compression straps
  • Adjustable straps and padded shoulder straps for a comfortable fit; open-cell foam lumbar pad and molded channels for lower-back support and airflow
  • Water-repellent exterior coating and integrated water-resistant rainfly for light rain; waterproof cover included for heavier rain; choice of color
