Download Brown Bear Animal Parade on iOS for the kids while it’s 50% off: $1 (Reg. $2)

You can download Eric Carle’s Brown Bear Animal Parade on iOS for the kids at a discount today. The regularly $2 app is now on sale for $1 on the App Store. Originally as much as $3, this is matching the all-time low and the first notable price drop since September 2018. This is an 3D interactive app based on the best-selling children’s book that allows kids to “color the animals and have fun creating [their] own unique sounds and music.” It carries a 4+ star rating from 1,500 users. More details below.
iOS Universal: Eric Carle’s Brown Bear Animal Parade: $1 (Reg. $2)
Eric Carle’s Brown Bear Animal Parade:
Join the lovable Brown Bear as he explores his world and encounters new friends. Meet Red Bird, Yellow Duck, Green Frog and other characters. Color the animals and have fun creating your own unique sounds and music. Children will love recording their voices as they sing along and make their own animal noises.
Discover hidden surprises in a magical 3D world. The more you play, the more surprises you’ll find.