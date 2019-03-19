Build your own gadgets w/ a Monoprice Voxel 3D Printer for $272 shipped (save $50+)

Monoprice via Rakuten is offering its Voxel 3D Printer for $271.99 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $50+ off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. I bought my first 3D printer a few months back and have had so much fun printing designs. In the short amount of time I’ve had it, I’ve probably paid 1/3 of its cost in the savings from printing my own stuff. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of reviewers.

From wall mounts to remote stands, I’m always 3D printing something. For this reason I was super sad when I ran out of filament and didn’t have extra on hand. Prevent this atrocity from happening to you by stocking up on Monoprice’s Premium Filament for $13.

