Score the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Bluetooth Speaker at a new Amazon low of $120 (Save 20%)

Amazon offers the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $119.99 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, is $10 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. BOOM 3 delivers up to 15 hours of 360-degree audio playback, a waterproof design and more. Plus it also touts Ultimate Ears’ new Magic Button for effortless control of your music and it can even be synced up with other UE speakers to widen the soundstage. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 130 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Don’t forget that you can upgrade to the Ultimate Ears’ MEGABOOM 3 at an Amazon all-time low of $170 shipped. And for those in search of an at-home speaker, you won’t want to miss this deal on the Bose Wave music system IV at $300 shipped ($200 off).

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 features:

BOOM 3 delivers loud and immersive 360-degree sound with deep and accurate bass, all carefully balanced so you can hear every note

Rechargeable battery stays powered and pumping tunes for 15 hours.

Waterproof + Floats and Virtually Indestructible. BOOM 3 can be totally submerged in up to 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

Play, Pause, Skip and control any streaming music directly on the Bluetooth speaker with one touch of a button

Use the Ultimate Ears app to pair 2, 3, 4…and over 150 BOOM and MEGABOOM speakers together for the ultimate sound experience.

