Amazon offers up to 35% off sleep products from $3.50: noise machines, melatonin, much more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off sleep products including noise machines, vitamins and much more. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout here is the LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Sound Machine in black or white for $32.47. Regularly $50, this is within a few bucks of the all-time low outside of a brief coupon offer and the best price we can find. Walmart has it listed at $50 for comparison. Great for relaxation, meditation or just to help you sleep easier, this model has 10 fan sounds as well as 10 ambient noise variations. You’re also looking at AC or USB power and “precise” volume controls. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,500 Amazon customers. More details and sleep deals below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

However, this sale is also filled to the brim with various nutritional products including melatonin, various herbal mixtures and vitamins. Prices start at just $3.42 with solid reviews on most items.

LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Sound Machine: